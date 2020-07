ON A SUNDAY evening, what could be better than to sit back, relax and enjoy a quiz about songs based around Sunday?

With tunes from the greats like U2, Queen, The Cranberries and many more, how well do you know some of these iconic songs?

Fill in the blank in the lyrics to Sunday Morning by The Velvet Underground: "Watch out, the _____ behind you/ There's always someone around you who will call/ It's nothing at all" world's day's

night's car's Who does Damon Albarn meet in the park in the song "Sunday Sunday" by Blur? Sailor Soldier

Pilot Tailor What did Craig David do on Sunday, mentioned in his song "7 Days"? Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images Went for a drink Met a girl

Chilled Made love Where does Morrissey say they forgot to bomb in his song Everything is like Sunday? Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images Big city Sleepy village

Seaside town Rural town What actor and actress starred in the music video for Sonic Youth's Sunday? MCT/SIPA USA/PA Images Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Leonardo DiCaprio & Lindsay Lohan

Macaulay Culkin & Rachel Miner Elijah Wood & Ashley Olsen What is the missing lyric from this section of The Cranberries' Sunday: I don't know where I stand/ Do you have to hold my hand?/ You _____ me. The Cranberries amaze disappoint

dazzle mystify Johnny Cash brought to prominence Sunday Morning Coming Down, a song originally written by Kris Kristofferson. What did the singer say he had for breakfast and dessert? Whiskey Beer

Wine Cornflakes Which member of Blondie wrote Sunday Girl? Debbie Harry Clem Burke

Chris Stein Jimmy Destri Finish the title of this Queen song: ___ing on a Sunday Afternoon Running Lazing

Crying Cycling Sunday Bloody Sunday appeared on which U2 album? JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press/PA Images Achtung Baby The Unforgettable Fire

