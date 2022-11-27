Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Quiz: How well do you know The Wizard of Oz?

Follow the yellow brick road…

16 minutes ago 1,997 Views 0 Comments

IF YOU WERE one of the thousands of people who tuned into The Late Late Toy Show on Friday, you will have noticed that this year’s theme was The Wizard of Oz. 

But how well do you remember the 1939 classic film? Let’s test your knowledge…

What is the name of Dorothy's dog?
Alamy
Bobo
Toto

Buddy
Rex
When Dorothy's house lands in Munchkinland, who does it squash?
Alamy
The Wicked Witch of the North
The Wicked Witch of the East

The Good Witch of the South
The Mayor of Munchkinland
After setting off to see the wizard, in which order does Dorothy meet her three companions?
Alamy
Scarecrow, Lion, Tin Man
Lion, Scarecrow, Tin Man

Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion
Tin Man, Lion, Scarecrow
Dorothy spends most of the film trying to get home - but where is home?
Alamy
Kentucky
Kansas

Maine
Texas
How does Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, travel?
Alamy
Her wings
A broomstick

In a bubble
By bus
What sort of flowers cause Dorothy and her friends to fall asleep on the way to the Emerald City?
Alamy
Daisies
Roses

Poppies
Tulips
What does the Wicked Witch of the West threaten to turn the Tin Man into?
Alamy
An oil can
Pots and pans

A tin whistle
A beehive
The Cowardly Lion sings: 'If I Only Had ____'?
Alamy
Some courage
A heart

A friend
The nerve
What does the wizard request that the group give to him before he can grant their wishes?
Alamy
Gold
The ruby slippers

Diamonds
The witch's broomstick
What makes the Wicked Witch of the West melt?
Alamy
Sunlight
Touching the ruby slippers

Fire
Water
After the Scarecrow receives his diploma from the wizard, what does he say?
Alamy
He begins speaking fluent French
He states the Pythagorean theorem

He recites the first 10 digits of Pi
He says "E = mc2"
How does Dorothy eventually get home?
Alamy
She takes a hot air balloon
She takes a magic potion

She uses the witch's broomstick
She clicks her heels three times and says: 'there's no place like home'
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
You scored out of !

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

