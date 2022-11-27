Quiz: How well do you know The Wizard of Oz?

IF YOU WERE one of the thousands of people who tuned into The Late Late Toy Show on Friday, you will have noticed that this year’s theme was The Wizard of Oz.

But how well do you remember the 1939 classic film? Let’s test your knowledge…

What is the name of Dorothy's dog? Alamy Bobo Toto

Buddy Rex When Dorothy's house lands in Munchkinland, who does it squash? Alamy The Wicked Witch of the North The Wicked Witch of the East

The Good Witch of the South The Mayor of Munchkinland After setting off to see the wizard, in which order does Dorothy meet her three companions? Alamy Scarecrow, Lion, Tin Man Lion, Scarecrow, Tin Man

Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion Tin Man, Lion, Scarecrow Dorothy spends most of the film trying to get home - but where is home? Alamy Kentucky Kansas

Maine Texas How does Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, travel? Alamy Her wings A broomstick

In a bubble By bus What sort of flowers cause Dorothy and her friends to fall asleep on the way to the Emerald City? Alamy Daisies Roses

Poppies Tulips What does the Wicked Witch of the West threaten to turn the Tin Man into? Alamy An oil can Pots and pans

A tin whistle A beehive The Cowardly Lion sings: 'If I Only Had ____'? Alamy Some courage A heart

A friend The nerve What does the wizard request that the group give to him before he can grant their wishes? Alamy Gold The ruby slippers

Diamonds The witch's broomstick What makes the Wicked Witch of the West melt? Alamy Sunlight Touching the ruby slippers

Fire Water After the Scarecrow receives his diploma from the wizard, what does he say? Alamy He begins speaking fluent French He states the Pythagorean theorem

He recites the first 10 digits of Pi He says "E = mc2" How does Dorothy eventually get home? Alamy She takes a hot air balloon She takes a magic potion

How does Dorothy eventually get home? Alamy She takes a hot air balloon She takes a magic potion

She uses the witch's broomstick She clicks her heels three times and says: 'there's no place like home'

