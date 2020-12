THE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL is a magical affair when done right, and has produced some comedy wonders.

Here’s a few questions about the best that television has to offer, and a bit of inspiration of what to watch over Christmas.

In the first ever episode of The Simpsons, what do Bart and Homer do after Homer realises he won’t be getting his Christmas bonus? Go to Moe’s Ask Ned Flanders for a loan

Go to the dog-racing track To the Kwik-E-Mart to do a shift In the Christmas episode of Father Ted, which of these names did Mrs Doyle NOT suggest, before finally guessing correctly with ‘Todd Unctious’. Father Spodo Komodo Father Stig Bubblecard

Father Francis Burke Father Jemimah Ractoole In the Christmas episode of Frasier in Season 5, Daphne thinks that Marty is dying. What was he actually up to? Dressing as Santa for a local Santa’s grotto Playing a shepherd in a church nativity play

Hiding her Christmas present Teaching Eddie to play a prank on Frasier and Niles In the Christmas episode of Normal People, who ignores Marianne on the street? Marianne’s mother Marianne’s ex

Connell Everyone In Friends Season 7, what does Ross dress up as to explain Hanukkah to his son? Santa A turtle

A lobster An armadillo In The Simpsons, who does Bart ask to do “mom stuff” with him after Marge gets angry with him for attempting to steal a video game in Season 7? Maud Flanders Helen Lovejoy

Milhouse’s mom Milhouse In Sherlock’s Christmas episode The Abominable Bride, what does Sherlock answer with when he’s asked what he thinks of MI5 security? “Security is all the buzz these days.” "I think it would be a good idea." The Derry Girls featured in the Great Festive Bake Off last year. What did Jamie Lee O'Donnell (who plays Michelle) call Paul Hollywood? The cake husky The ghost of awful cakes

The Simon Cowell of desserts The worst In the Christmas episode of the sixth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, what do Dennis and Dee do to Frank? They sew him to a chair at a Christmas party so he can overhear people gossiping about him They recreate a vision of the future of people not paying attention at his funeral

They send him all the awful Christmas presents he’s given to them over the years They make him dress as Santa to understand the true meaning of Christmas In Season 3 of The Office (the US one), Steve Carell’s Michael listens to the 30-second iTunes preview of what song over and over after his breakup with Carol? Last Christmas by Wham! Stay With Me Baby by Lorraine Ellison

