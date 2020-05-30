This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 30 May, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember the Twilight series?

A new Twilight book is due to come out later this year.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 30 May 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,650 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111077

LOVE THEM OR hate them, the Twilight books and films were an integral part of pop culture all those years ago. 

Earlier this month, author Stephanie Meyer announced that a new book called Midnight Sun will be published as a companion novel to the series in August. 

The book was abandoned 12 years ago after some excerpts were leaked online.

So in advance of its release, all these years later, how much do you remember about Twilight?

Where do Bella and Edward first see each other in Twilight?
Shutterstock
Biology class
His secret lair

School canteen
Her house
What is the name of Bella’s father?
Lionsgate
Edward
Charlie

Carlisle
Jim
What illness nearly killed Edward before he was turned into a vampire?
Lionsgate
Spanish flu
Polio

Smallpox
Mumps
What song is playing during the baseball scene in Twilight?
Lionsgate
Viva la Vida by Coldplay
So What by Pink

Just Dance by Lady Gaga
Supermassive Black Hole by Muse
In which film does Bella get turned into a vampire?
New Moon
Breaking Dawn - Part 1

Breaking Dawn - Part 2
Eclipse
Who does Jacob 'imprint' on in the second last film?
Bella and Edward’s newborn daughter
Bella

Himself
Charlie Swan
Edward actor Robert Pattinson often mocks the films. Which of these quotes did he say in an interview?
PA Images
My skin was crawling during every scene.
I don't quite know how I got this role. I'm not sure that I even auditioned.

My entire performance was based on having extreme discomfort with contact lenses in your eyes.
Watching my performance back makes me want to never see again.
Which book series started out as Twilight fan fiction?
The Hunger Games
A Game of Thrones

Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Fifty Shades of Grey
When was the final book in the series, Breaking Dawn, published?
Amazon
2007
2008

2009
2012
In total, how much money did the films make in the worldwide box office?
€2.3 billion
€155 million

€3 billion
€1 trillion
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Bark! Good job.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good effort!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
At least you tried
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

