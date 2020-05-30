Quiz: How well do you remember the Twilight series?

LOVE THEM OR hate them, the Twilight books and films were an integral part of pop culture all those years ago.
Earlier this month, author Stephanie Meyer announced that a new book called Midnight Sun will be published as a companion novel to the series in August.
The book was abandoned 12 years ago after some excerpts were leaked online.
So in advance of its release, all these years later, how much do you remember about Twilight?
