Quiz: How well do you remember the Twilight series?

LOVE THEM OR hate them, the Twilight books and films were an integral part of pop culture all those years ago.

Earlier this month, author Stephanie Meyer announced that a new book called Midnight Sun will be published as a companion novel to the series in August.

The book was abandoned 12 years ago after some excerpts were leaked online.

So in advance of its release, all these years later, how much do you remember about Twilight?

Where do Bella and Edward first see each other in Twilight? Shutterstock Biology class His secret lair

School canteen Her house What is the name of Bella’s father? Lionsgate Edward Charlie

Carlisle Jim What illness nearly killed Edward before he was turned into a vampire? Lionsgate Spanish flu Polio

Smallpox Mumps What song is playing during the baseball scene in Twilight? Lionsgate Viva la Vida by Coldplay So What by Pink

Just Dance by Lady Gaga Supermassive Black Hole by Muse In which film does Bella get turned into a vampire? New Moon Breaking Dawn - Part 1

Breaking Dawn - Part 2 Eclipse Who does Jacob 'imprint' on in the second last film? Bella and Edward’s newborn daughter Bella

Himself Charlie Swan Edward actor Robert Pattinson often mocks the films. Which of these quotes did he say in an interview? PA Images My skin was crawling during every scene. I don't quite know how I got this role. I'm not sure that I even auditioned.

My entire performance was based on having extreme discomfort with contact lenses in your eyes. Watching my performance back makes me want to never see again. Which book series started out as Twilight fan fiction? The Hunger Games A Game of Thrones

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Fifty Shades of Grey When was the final book in the series, Breaking Dawn, published? Amazon 2007 2008

2009 2012 In total, how much money did the films make in the worldwide box office? €2.3 billion €155 million

