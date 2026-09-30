IN HIS LATEST Voices piece, Dr Stephen McWilliams looks at a question asked by many hot drink fans – is coffee good for you?

While there is research to suggest that coffee consumption may have some health benefits, McWilliams says that like many other things, it’s best enjoyed in moderation.

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A survey of 1,000 Irish adults found that around three in four people describe themselves as coffee drinkers, with almost half of them saying that they drink more coffee now than they did 10 years ago.

Iced coffee in particular has also been a talking point over the last week, thanks to an intense online debate over whether it would be appropriate to bring one to a job interview.

But regardless of where you may be drinking it, or whether you prefer it hot or cold, we are simply asking: How often do you drink coffee?

