This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Journalist and sister of Boris, Rachel Johnson is contesting the European elections

Johnson is standing for anti-Brexit party Change UK.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 5:46 PM
23 minutes ago 2,137 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4603582
Image: Shutterstock/Twocoms
Image: Shutterstock/Twocoms

THE SISTER OF Tory MP Boris Johnson announced she will context the European Elections today. 

Rachel Johnson, a journalist and writer, is standing for anti-Brexit party Change UK, while her brother and Conservative MP Boris continues to campaign for Britain to leave the EU. 

If the UK is still a member of the EU between 23 and 26 May it will have to hold European Parliament elections.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Johnson said she did not want to see Brexit “rubbing out my children’s prospects and chances of living and working in Europe”. 

“These are chances that the politicians who decided to campaign to leave have enjoyed themselves,” she said. 

“It’s simply not fair – and sometimes one has to stand up and be counted. It is now that time for me. 

“A vote to leave the EU is so important, so life-changing for the next two generations that I am impelled to stand up and be counted for what I believe in, which is that we are far better in Europe.”

Change UK announced 70 candidates – many who have broken away from their respective former parties following the Brexit referendum – who will contest the European elections. 

“I’m honoured they have picked me to stand in the South West, which is where I call home. I went to school there, my father was born in Penzance and we have family dating back to the 1600s in my local village,” she said. 

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is the front runner topping the polls to replace Theresa May as Conservative party leader if she resigns, according to the Daily Mail

This week, MPs are returning to the House of Commons following the Easter break when official talks between the prime minister and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn will resume. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie