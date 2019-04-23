THE SISTER OF Tory MP Boris Johnson announced she will context the European Elections today.

Rachel Johnson, a journalist and writer, is standing for anti-Brexit party Change UK, while her brother and Conservative MP Boris continues to campaign for Britain to leave the EU.

If the UK is still a member of the EU between 23 and 26 May it will have to hold European Parliament elections.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Johnson said she did not want to see Brexit “rubbing out my children’s prospects and chances of living and working in Europe”.

“These are chances that the politicians who decided to campaign to leave have enjoyed themselves,” she said.

“It’s simply not fair – and sometimes one has to stand up and be counted. It is now that time for me.

“A vote to leave the EU is so important, so life-changing for the next two generations that I am impelled to stand up and be counted for what I believe in, which is that we are far better in Europe.”

Change UK announced 70 candidates – many who have broken away from their respective former parties following the Brexit referendum – who will contest the European elections.

“I’m honoured they have picked me to stand in the South West, which is where I call home. I went to school there, my father was born in Penzance and we have family dating back to the 1600s in my local village,” she said.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is the front runner topping the polls to replace Theresa May as Conservative party leader if she resigns, according to the Daily Mail.

This week, MPs are returning to the House of Commons following the Easter break when official talks between the prime minister and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn will resume.