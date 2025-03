A STATUS YELLOW alert for rain will come into place across ten counties later, a day after Ireland experienced the highest temperatures of the year so far.

Temperatures hit 18 degrees in some areas yesterday and the highest temperature of 18.8 degrees was reached at Shannon Airport.

However, the weather will take a turn today, with a rain warning coming into place in the afternoon.

From 2pm, a Status Yellow alert will come into force across all of Munster, as well as Carlow, Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford.

This alert will remain in place until 2pm tomorrow and Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain and a few thundery downpours, which may result in spot flooding.

Most of the country meanwhile is in for a wet Friday and weekend.

After a largely dry morning with some sunny spells, showers or longer spells of rain will develop in the southeast around lunchtime.

These will extend northwestwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening, with a few heavy or thundery downpours possible, in highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, most persistent over the western half of the country, with lowest temperatures overnight of 4 to 9 degrees.

It’ll be a cloudy start to Saturday for most, with outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy at times.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees on Saturday over the eastern half of the country, but only reaching 6 to 8 degrees further west.

And on Saturday night, there will be further showers or longer spells of rain but these will become lighter and patchier overnight and turning drier in the west, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees.

More rain is on the way on Sunday morning, though patchy rain and drizzle will gradually clear eastwards with drier, brighter weather following from the west and with sunny spells developing.

Eastern areas will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day, with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Sunday night will be dry and cold with clear spells and lowest temperatures of between 0 and 4 degrees.

Meanwhile, there will be a mainly dry start to next week with bright or sunny spells on Monday morning.

There’ll be highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light northerly breezes, though light rain and drizzle will move overnight and remain in place come Tuesday morning.