Check the labels: More batches of raw chicken recalled over Salmonella risk

THE FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY of Ireland (FSAI) has announced a further recall of raw chicken products due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The recall, which is being undertaken by Western Brand as a precautionary measure, impacts a number of chicken products across multiple supermarkets.

Last week, multiple expired batches of raw chicken were recalled by the FSAI over salmonella concerns.

According to the FSAI, the recall is related to an ongoing investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine into incidences of Salmonella within Irish chicken flocks.

However, the food safety watchdog has said that there have been no confirmed cases of Salmonella in humans related to this investigation.

The impacted batches are set out below:

The FSAI has warned people against eating the impacted batches.

“If anyone has any of the affected chicken product at home, we are advising them not to eat it,” said Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI.

“Just as a reminder to consumers, raw chicken should always be handled hygienically to prevent cross contamination with ready-to-eat food and raw chicken should never be washed.

“Always wash your hands after handling it and always wash any utensils you’ve used to prepare it. Raw chicken should always be cooked thoroughly before eating it.”