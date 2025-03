IN RECENT WEEKS, much airtime has been given to the discussion around cabins and garden rooms as one potential pressure release for Ireland’s housing crisis.

Understandably so, given the housing shortages have had a traumatic impact on so many in society.

There are other, progressive and sustainable options for the government here to consider, too — one of them being cohousing. This is the system whereby middle-aged and older people can downsize, release equity from their homes and move into more community-focused and well-designed housing developments. It helps to foster well-being and offers security and a sense of community.

We have known for some time now that Ireland is in the grip of a chronic housing crisis. The severe shortage of homes has driven house prices to their highest levels ever, putting them out of the reach of thousands of young people and couples who want to set roots. As a result, rental accommodation is also at sky-high levels.

But at the same time, thousands of the 55+ age cohort are living in houses that are too big and no longer suit their needs — homes that could be better utilised by younger families struggling to find suitable accommodation.

Many of those 55+ want to ‘right size’ into better-designed homes in locations with easy access to key services, and ideally into friendly neighbourhoods or communities that provide opportunities to socialise, have some fun, look out for each other with the supports and connections they need to thrive.

Research shows a huge under occupancy of homes in Ireland. Recent figures from the ESRI reveal that an estimated 67 per cent of people in the Republic are living in large, underutilised homes that are too big for their needs, double the average EU under occupancy rate which is 33.6 per cent. More than 88 per cent of this number are aged over 65 years, while under-occupation is more prevalent in higher-income households.

In addition, over 750,000 people in Ireland turn 50 every year, joining the 1.18 million people aged 50 to 75 who now account for nearly a quarter of the population. Yet, housing options for this demographic remain woefully inadequate.

What is cohousing?

But cohousing is one solution that, despite all the evidence, Ireland has failed to embrace up to now, and which could be one pillar in a government plan to tackle the housing crisis. A proven model across Europe and North America, it could allow middle-aged and older adults to move into well-designed, sustainable homes while freeing up much-needed housing stock for younger families.

Rather than just ‘selling up and downsizing’ to anonymous locations, cohousing for older people allows them to downsize and gain the support of a community of like-minded people living in the same development in similar positions. It helps to foster community and connections.

Cannock Mill cohousing development.

Cohousing could tackle social isolation among older adults and inject new life into communities. Cohousing Ireland is a not-for-profit organisation which has been established by a group of like-minded people aged 55+ who are looking to their futures. We say it is now time for Ireland to rethink how we live and age and make cohousing a cornerstone of both our housing and social policies.

Many in this country are ready to downsize and join a cohousing community, the hope being that they will also be left with some money in the bank to enjoy their later years after selling their current properties.

We are promoting and supporting the development of cohousing across the country, and have already identified suitable sites in Dublin. We are also ready to engage with landowners, religious institutions and financial institutions to turn this vision into reality.

Modern design

What attracts us about cohousing is living in a really well-designed home with the privacy of our hall door while at the same time being among friendly neighbours who share a commitment to the community, and with great spaces for socialising when we want to.

In December, we travelled to the thriving Cannock Mill cohousing community in Essex and had a glimpse of what Ireland could achieve. Nestled on a 2.4-acre site, its terracotta-toned energy-efficient homes overlook a beautiful mill pond, fostering a strong sense of community while providing modern, low-maintenance living. Designed for people over 55, it is a shining example of how cohousing can transform lives.

Cohousing communities are not care homes or assisted living facilities — they are vibrant, resident-led developments that offer independent living with shared resources with the mutual support of friendly neighbours committed to helping each other where necessary – very much in the old Irish tradition of Meitheal.

Typically, they include private homes complemented by communal spaces for cooking, dining, exercise, and socialising. Residents make key decisions collectively — choosing sites, designing homes, and setting community guidelines.

The benefits

The benefits extend beyond housing. Cohousing strengthens social ties, enhances well-being, and reduces the burden on health and social care services. A report from Hope Cohousing in Orkney highlights how cohousing improves health outcomes, fosters mutual support, and promotes active, engaged ageing. Moreover, it generates economic benefits, as over-55s bring disposable income to local economies and contribute through volunteering.

We are not asking for government funding to support our vision, but for the removal of unnecessary obstacles and for targeted policy supports to accelerate development. These include recognising 55+ housing as a distinct housing category in a similar way to student housing, allowing banks to offer short-term bridging loans that don’t fall foul of the current macro-prudential lending rules and possibly targeted, time-limited reductions in VAT or stamp duty.

We would also like to see a revolving loan facility or fund to encourage co-housing /cooperative developments to emerge like those in Denmark, The Netherlands or elsewhere in Europe and the US. Encouraging local authorities and the Land Development Agency to designate specific areas for cohousing projects, e.g. local authority lands, town centre sites or former religious/institutional lands, will also help.

Cannock Mill cohousing development.

Cohousing is a forward-thinking, sustainable housing solution that ticks multiple boxes — freeing up underused homes, combating loneliness, supporting healthy ageing and revitalising communities. With the right policy framework, Ireland can make cohousing a key part of its housing strategy.

This is an opportunity for our new Government to lead with vision, to innovate, and to create real, lasting change. The question is not if Ireland should embrace cohousing — it’s why we haven’t done it already. The demand is there, the model is proven, and the need has never been greater.

Anne Connolly has been working in the “smart ageing” space for 20 years and is CEO and founder of SAVVY Health, a new specialist healthy ageing business. She founded the Well Woman Centre in 1977. Dr Ana Dolan is a conservation architect who has worked with the National Monuments Service. Her interest in cohousing developed from her experience with her parents, both of whom lived to 94 and her aunt, who will be 99 next June.