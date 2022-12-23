Dog behaviourist Tips for keeping your pooch safe and well this Christmas

CHRISTMAS TIME WITH your dog can be a wonderful time of the year. Lots of space for long walks and chilling out on the sofa.

Your dog will be surrounded by their favourite people and most enjoy the activities surrounding Christmas Day. Just make sure to keep them safe and well during the holidays.

Try to make sure not to forget anything you might need for your pet over Christmas week. Check in with your vet to see what their opening times are and make sure you have enough food and dog chews to keep your dog well fed and entertained.

Here is a list of what your dog shouldn’t eat over the holidays so you avoid any emergencies or worries.

Chocolate

Many people know that chocolate is dangerous for dogs but many don’t know why that is. Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which are both toxic to dogs.

While these compounds can be used medicinally for humans as diuretics, stimulants and even muscle relaxants dogs are unable to metabolise them like we do, causing them to build up in their system causing illness.

Additionally, chocolate can cause high blood pressure due to the high level of potassium in cocoa.

So what levels are concerning for your pet:

Bakers chocolate – As little as 4 grams per kg of body weight can be toxic.

Dark chocolate – As little as 8 grams per kg of body weight can be toxic.

Milk chocolate – As little as 20 grams per kg of body weight can be toxic.

White chocolate – While this isn’t considered toxic it can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and pancreatitis due to the high fat and sugar content.

If you are concerned about your dog over Christmas, please phone your vet and check out this dog chocolate toxicity calculator. It can help give you an idea of what you’re dealing with.

Currants and raisins

Raisins and currants can be in many Christmas desserts and treats but unfortunately, they can be quite dangerous for your dog to consume. Not all dogs however have a reaction to these little dried fruits but we don’t yet know why that is.

However, for those dogs that are affected, eating raisins or currants can severely affect their kidneys and cause long-lasting or permanent damage.

Nuts

While many dogs enjoy peanuts and nut butters, there are some nuts that aren’t quite so safe for your furry friend.

The macadamia nut, which is a healthy snack for humans, can cause tremors, high fever, and even temporary paralysis in dogs due to its high fat content.

Poinsettia

Poinsettia plants are a Christmas favourite in many homes as they bring their beautiful rich red colour to the room. They are one of the more well-publicised holiday plant hazards for pets. However, the good news is that this plant is not in fact on the high toxic list for dogs.

Due to the low level of toxicity seen with poinsettia ingestion, medical intervention is rarely needed unless signs are severe. Mild signs will include vomiting, drooling, or rarely diarrhoea. If your dog does get hold of a Poinsettia, the amount ingested is worth considering. If you’re unsure how to handle it, just call your vet.

Cyclamen

These pretty little flowers are popular around Christmas time but they can cause quite severe problems if ingested by your pet.

These symptoms include excessive salivation and digestive upset seizures and heart rhythm abnormalities. They are best kept away from puppies and young dogs who might be tempted to investigate how they taste.

Holly

While the leaves and branches aren’t typically too big of a problem, the Holly berries can be poisonous to your pet.

Consuming these berries can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration, and drowsiness.

Christmas trees

When we decorate for Christmas we bring in a whole lot of new, shiny trinkets to look at. Lights, trees and baubles may brighten up our homes but we also need to be mindful of how they impact our pets.

Apart from the obvious danger of your dog pulling at the Christmas tree and knocking it on top of themselves, both dogs and cats can enjoy chewing on the branches of Christmas trees. However, the oils from fir trees can irritate the inside of their mouths, causing drooling and vomiting.

Ingested pine needles can collect together, creating an intestinal obstruction or potentially puncturing the intestine, leading to a painful condition called peritonitis.

If you are concerned that your pet might try to eat the Christmas tree then err on the side of safety and put up a Christmas tree defender.

Christmas lights

Before you assume that your pet doesn’t have an affinity for anything like decorations or light cables, keep in mind that it’s the one time of year that we have more exposed cables and tons of tempting little baubles in our homes.

Pets that chew on electric cords can sustain burns on their tongues and elsewhere in their mouth. These pets may also develop a buildup of fluid within their lungs, as a result of an electrical shock. Signs that your pet may have suffered an electrical shock include abnormal behaviour, hiding, excessive drooling, refusal to eat or drink and abnormal urination/defecation near an electrical cable. If you have any fear of this happening in your home, use cable protectors.

Be very careful about which decorations you leave in reach of your dog, many decorations look like balls to play with or interesting felt teddies to chew. Try to leave the lower part of your Christmas tree as bare as you can to avoid tempting your dog.

Merry Christmas!

It’s not all doom and gloom for your pet there are some really fun ways you can include your dog during the Christmas period.

Hang a Christmas stocking for your dog. Wrap some tasty treats and toys to put in it and on Christmas morning allow your dog to sniff them out. They will have a great time unwrapping the gifts and you’ll have such a laugh watching them use their noses and brains to search for treasures.

Make up a little plate of safe foods for your dog to join in the Christmas festivities such as turkey, carrots, broccoli, ham, and squash and you can even see if they like brussel sprouts! Remember everything in moderation and leave out any foods that might be too rich on their tummies.

Bring your dog on Christmas walks, wrap up warm and tour your local neighbourhood looking for lights and decorations. Walks are essential for helping to keep your dog calm and relaxed around the Christmas season.

Finally, don’t forget to make sure that your dog is ready for Santa’s arrival. Many dogs can get a fright when someone unexpectedly arrives down the chimney or through your front door, while others help themselves to the tasty carrots you have left out for the reindeer.

Even though Santa will usually bring a treat or two to give to your dog you also might want to ensure that your dog has had a long walk on Christmas eve so that they are too tired and sleepy to be too worried.

Have a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year!

Suzi Walsh is an expert dog behaviourist and dog trainer. She has an honours degree in Zoology and a Masters in Applied Animal Welfare and Behaviour from the Royal Dick School of Veterinary. She has worked as a behaviourist on both TV, radio and has also worked training dogs in the film industry.