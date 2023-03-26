Money Diaries A part-time call centre supervisor on €29K in her final year of college

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Last time around, we heard from a 27-year-old staff officer on €47K living in the southeast of the country. This week, a 32-year-old call centre supervisor in the Midlands.

I’m 32 years old, currently living in the Midlands and commuting to Dublin nearly every day for work. I’m also studying part-time and I’m in my final year which is mixed between face-to-face lectures and online lectures.

At the minute life consists of getting my dissertation complete for college and trying to fit in a small bit of a social life. I’m in my final year of HR and have spent every Monday and Tuesday evening over the last four years doing this, so it will be such a relief to have finished. I already do a lot of HR-related work where I currently work, but when I finish my course it will help me decide what to do better!



I’m trying to save as much as I can at the minute for a big trip when I finish my exams in May. I really want to do the Camino walk – I have done for a while now, but this wasn’t possible during Covid. I love travelling so even mini-breaks without college in the background will be such a good feeling. I find I can save €200-ish most months as at the minute, my social life is quite limited with being so busy!

Occupation: Call centre supervisor

Age: 32

Location: Midlands

Salary: €29,000

Monthly pay (net): €2,300

Monthly expenses

Transport: Diesel – €160, fuel – €130, Leap card – €30

Rent: €500

Household bills: €250 for car loan, €2,800 for annual tuition fees [€233 monthly?], €38 for car insurance, E toll tag – varies each month,

Phone bill: €60

Health insurance: Work pays this

Groceries: €160

Subscriptions: Netflix – €15, gym – €32, Microsoft Office package – €8.20

***

Monday

4.45 am: Finally get out of bed. I’ve a bad habit of hitting snooze on early starts lately as I’ve let sleeping habits go out the window. Have a shower and a coffee and hit the road soon after. Pay for the Luas parking and ticket (€9.80). My commute is over an hour and twenty minutes most mornings but that’s the price of somewhat affordable rent, I guess.

8.00 am: Check emails and start work.

2.00 pm: Lunch at my desk. I try my best to pack a lunch as much as I can, usually leftovers from the night before. My car insurance (€38.00) and Microsoft package (€8.20) have both left my account.

4.00 pm: Finish work and head for my car and try to get home on time for college online.

6.00 pm: Home and logged on for college, I usually make dinner between classes.

10.00 pm: Log out, shower and bed!

Today’s total: €56.00

Tuesday

5.00 am: Wake without too much snoozing. Shower, coffee and hit the road!

7.00 am: Much the same as yesterday, pay for Luas ticket and parking (€9.80).

8.30 am: Get to work, check emails and get stuck in.

10.30 am: Quick call to the hairdresser – I make an appointment for next week and pay a €40 deposit. The best thing about shift work is getting things like this done in the middle of the week.

2.00 pm: Lunch at the desk. We have no set break times with work as it’s very fast-paced and someone needs to be on the floor on shift. I don’t mind this as it’s all I’m used to here.

4.00 pm: Finish work, get the car and head home for another evening of college.

6.00 pm: Log on to college. It’s quite stressful as I’m in my final year and I feel like it takes up nearly all of my time, but have to keep reminding myself that it’ll all be worth it in the end. I have been doing a balancing act with the two, but I find that it being online helps with college, and I try to work from home or schedule my work days off around this to make it slightly easier.

10.00 pm: Log off and scroll through my phone for a while – something that I need to stop. It’s more of a habit than anything else at this stage.

11.00 pm: Bed.

Today’s total: €49.80

Wednesday

7.30 am: I have the day off today. I have breakfast and clean the house.

8.30 am: Get out on a walk. Fresh air is great when every day is spent in front of screens and one of the best things about living in the countryside.

10.00 am: Head into Dublin for college and meetings. I pay the usual €9.80 for parking and Luas ticket.

1.00 pm: I have my lunch – which I brought from home – then head out to get a few make-up bits and toiletries that I need in Brown Thomas (€48.00) and Boots (€35.50).

4.00 pm: Back to meetings.

8.00 pm: Home and dinner! I usually cook things like pasta bakes and curries that double up for lunch the next day. It makes life easier when I need to spend most of my time trying to get research done. I also avoid takeaways as best I can as I’m not as active as I’d like, so I don’t want to start putting on weight.

9.00 pm: Reply to the last few emails.

10.30 pm: Bedtime.

Today’s total: €93.30

Thursday

7.00 am: Start of late shifts at work, but still wake early. Make breakfast and head out on a walk.

9.00 am: On the way home, I pick up a few bits that I need from Aldi (€29.50).

10.00 am: Sit down and do a few hours of college work. I try to do a couple of hours every day as I have my dissertation due in under two months and I still have a lot to do for it.

12.00 pm: Early lunch before I start work for the afternoon. I do my late shifts from home, which is always a nice change from commuting.

1.00 pm: Meet with my dissertation supervisor to go through things so far. I like these meetings as they keep me focused on it.

2.00 pm: Start work – another busy afternoon ahead.

7.00 pm: Dinner at my desk!

11.00 pm: Finish up, do my tan and head to bed.

Today’s total: €29.50

Friday

7.00 am: Wake up feeling stressed with everything that I need to have submitted to college as well as work. This is happening a lot lately as I feel really guilty when I don’t do as much as I would have liked.

8.00 am: I head out to meet a friend for breakfast. It’s so good to catch up and have a few hours for myself (€11.80). Head to the post office before heading back home (€3.90).

11.00 am: Log on and get some of my assignment due. I was going to wait until after work but decided it was better to split it so I’m not up half the night later on.

2.00 pm: Time for work. Friday afternoon is one of our busier days. Most days consist of constant calls, dealing with complaints, emails and staff training. I have to admit, I still like shift work as it’s what works best for me at the minute in regards getting stuff done for college.

10.00 pm: Finish up. Have a quick tea and finish my last few bits of the college assignment.

12.30 am: Bed!

Today’s total: €15.70

Saturday

8.00 am: Wake and have breakfast. I usually don’t have big sleep ins as I usually work some of the weekends, so I don’t want to waste them by being in bed.

9.00 am: Walk and then back to get ready to meet a friend for coffee and a cake.

11.00 am: Coffee and a catch up. (€9.20)

2.00 pm: Log on for work.

10.00 pm: Finish up. Feel a bit under the weather, so I get ready for an early night.

11.00 pm: Bed

Today’s total: €9.20

Sunday

7.00 am: Wake early and get some college work finished. I’m meeting up with the group later to get things submitted.

11.00 am: College group meet-up; I really enjoy these and it makes me feel normal knowing that the others are just getting by and trying to get things done the same way as I am.

1.00 pm: Home for some lunch.

2.00 pm: Get a walk in. This week has been very busy so I haven’t gotten to the gym and I’m trying to keep my steps in. Weight goes on easier in your 30s!

5.00 pm: Get ready for the week ahead. Get a few things for meal prep in Tesco (€18.50) and Diesel (€70.00).

10.00 pm: Another early start tomorrow so head to bed!

Today’s total: €88.50

Weekly subtotal: €342.00

***

What I learned –

I spend a lot of time in front of the laptop screens, so I need to make time for a bit more exercise or the gym. I think it’ll help with my productivity.

I need to start to use my Leap card and stop buying daily tickets!

I miss having more of a social life but with two months left of college, I’ve made the sacrifice as I can’t waste a day off with hangovers.