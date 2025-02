ACCORDING TO TIKTOK, I have a range of health conditions as long as both arms.

On any given day, the almighty algorithm can try to convince me I have Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), I’m in perimenopause, I have meno-belly, high cortisol, I’m insulin resistant, am cripplingly low in vitamin D, breathe through my mouth at night (a death sentence, by all accounts, and yet I’m still here). I may for some reason also be a natural witch. Who knew?

We love it, though, don’t we, the constant stimulation and supposed connection of ‘the scroll’. Opening your phone on the daily to find out what people are thinking and learning from them as you go. That’s why it’s so addictive.

That doesn’t mean that being a slave to this thing is a healthy way to spend our time, though. The sheer level of noise that we are now fed via our social media algorithms is overwhelming at times. It can reach the point where social media sucks you in and convinces you that the reality you’ve come to understand is just plain wrong.

Awareness of conditions

People say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, and when it comes to raising awareness of lesser-known and under-resourced health conditions, I tend to agree. Look at the opening of the conversation around menopause, for instance, it’s been a game changer.

However, when the source information the awareness is coming from is unscientific sources and promotes sensationalism over accuracy and research, surely it’s just, well, harmful?

Raising awareness is one thing, but has the rise of self-diagnosis on the back of dubious social media ‘medical advice’ rewritten the script, with real-world consequences?

ADHD is described as a neurodevelopmental condition that primarily impacts focus and daily functioning. It affects around 5% of the population of Ireland. Historically, it has been picked up earlier in boys rather than girls, due to girls often having a more internalised sort of ADHD and their ability to mask the condition.

Ken Kilbride of ADHD Ireland says contacts to his organisation have doubled in recent years:

“Generally we are finding that those who self-diagnose themselves with ADHD tend to have done lots of research and many would have ‘light bulb’ moments when they first look into the symptoms and their impacts,” he explains.

“A lot of people can self-manage their ADHD. ADHD Ireland, for example, delivers courses, support group webinars, etc., so getting your information from a reputable source can help.

“However, research has shown that just over half of the information given on places such as TikTok is incorrect, so it’s all about finding reputable sources, particularly if you are considering medication,” he cautions.

The algorithm

There’s no denying that for adult women, getting a diagnosis can be life-changing, correcting a lifetime of mislabelling them as having other issues like anxiety or depression. As well as being illuminating it can also be tinged with sadness, as some look back at their past and wonder how much of a difference timely intervention might have had on their lives.

I spend much longer than I probably should on TikTok and often notice that videos about ADHD pop up on my feed. They list off relatable symptoms I nod along to with ease.

The videos tend to come up with surprising regularity, and the relatable nature seems to increase with every passing swipe. The more you engage and watch these videos, the more the algorithm will show you similar types of content, and before you know it you are firmly on the #adhd side of TikTok. Nothing wrong with that, of course, and having increased awareness and open discussion about something that has been chronically overlooked is a good thing. Once the source of information is one that is based in fact.

Still, after watching these videos so often and hearing people talk at warp speed about their experiences which seem to often fit my own like a glove, I sometimes feel as though I couldn’t have anything else other than ADHD. And on those days when I’m tired, or overstretched, and perhaps even a little vulnerable they seem to make even more sense.

Hurray! Well, done to me on my self-diagnosis, there’s clearly no need to see a healthcare professional at all then, and a big thanks to the TikTok community for bringing it to my attention. I can now box all of life’s problems under this one umbrella. Phew!

Just go with it

Of course, in the cold light of day and away from the glow of the device screen, I know that my internet self-diagnosis is highly questionable and more down to coincidence than anything else. And yet, at times the sheer relatability and the desire to have an answer to all of life’s problems in one condition is very tempting.

But could it be that my sometimes having a super busy mind, the odd bout of forgetfulness, hyper-focusing on something important about my work or children, or zoning out because I’m frazzled, is simply neurotypical behaviour too?

Could it just be indicative of the current light-speed hamster wheel phase in my life where I have two young children? And am trying to balance the mental load of the family with my career, paying the bills, and ageing parents. Honestly, it’s hard to know and it’s an exhausting path to be on.

A recent analysis published in Australasian Psychiatry uncovered that 92% of videos tagged with #adhdtest contained misleading information. While it’s great to have more awareness of neurodivergent conditions like ADHD, especially in women as it’s been consistently undiagnosed, relying on social media to self-diagnose based on advice from so-called experts with no medical qualifications can be very damaging.

Many of these so-called #adhdtests can oversimplify the condition and lead to the perpetuation of stereotypes through misinformation. It can also undermine those who genuinely have these conditions and trivialise something that, for those who have it, find it anything but.

“ADHD can be a serious condition when left unmanaged and untreated, so when people say ‘I forget my keys, I think I may have ADHD’, it can be upsetting for those living with the impacts of the condition,” agrees Ken Kilbride.

Back in the real world and away from social media hashtags, the explosion in awareness driven by the likes of TikTok means access to ADHD assessments and services is creaking at the seams. ADHD Ireland has previously stated that the HSE mental health services are currently overwhelmed with adults looking for assessments.

In my case, I would love to find out if I do have ADHD. However, with long waiting lists, underfunded services and the cost of private assessments, many people like me are left to wait and wonder for far too long.

It’s no surprise then, that while common sense should kick in, I, like many people, can find self-diagnosis via TikTok the all too convenient and ultimately unsafe, solution.

Niamh O’Reilly is a freelance writer and wrangler of two small boys, who is winging her way through motherhood, her forties and her eyeliner.

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines. These organisations also put people in touch with long-term supports:

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Text About It — text HELLO to 50808 (mental health issues)

Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444 – (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)