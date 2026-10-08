The pop star, who hails from a town near Barcelona, was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo
cultural exchange

'Feel free to invent your own language': Rosalía says Bono sought Spanish lesson for new song

Rosalía said the exchange was “incredible” because she’d long been a fan of the band.
6.58pm, 8 Oct 2026
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ROSALÍA SAYS SHE was contacted by Bono, who sought her advice about a new song he wrote for his upcoming album.

The pop star, who hails from a town near Barcelona, was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US when she said U2′s frontman had asked her if he was using certain Spanish words correctly.

“He asked me if some of the words he wanted to use made sense.

“One word actually came to mind. There was this word, ‘marmole’.

“I thought: ‘I’ve never heard this word. I don’t know what it means’. So I looked it up, did some research, and it didn’t exist in standard Spanish.

“So I told him: ‘I don’t know, but feel free to invent your own language’.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

Rosalía said the exchange was “incredible” because she’d long been a fan of the band.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing, because when I was a girl, I used to listen to their songs. ‘With or Without You’. It’s incredible,” she said.

The song is called The Mirror Maker (Rosalía), she said. It is on the tracklist of U2′s upcoming album Carnaval De Luz, which will be released on 13 November.

It also includes songs called La Reina and Silencia, both Spanish terms.

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