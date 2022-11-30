Renewed appeal for information on 25th anniversary of murder of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information on the 25th anniversary of the murder of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy.
Costello O’Shaughnessy, originally from Corofin in Galway and a well-known taxi driver in the city, was murdered on 30 November 1997 at the age of 47.
She began work at 8am on 30 November 1997 and worked throughout the day. She was driving a Silver Toyota Carina with a registration number 97-G-6663.
At 8pm, she informed her taxi base that she was taking a fare to Claregalway.
Approximately 20 minutes later, the taxi base attempted to contact Costello O’Shaughnessy but received no answer.
At 9pm, she was due to meet the owner of the taxi in Galway to handover the car and keys, however, she failed to meet as agreed. The last known contact with her was at 8pm.
At this stage Costello O’Shaughnessy’s colleagues grew concerned for her whereabouts and searched the city for her taxi. Just before midnight her taxi was discovered at Lydon house bakery on the Tuam Road in Galway where it became apparent that she may have been injured.
A search of the area commenced.
The following morning, 1 December 1997, the body of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was discovered at Tinkers Lane, Knockdoemore just off the N17. Eileen had been assaulted and murdered.
A murder investigation commenced.
“25 years on, An Garda Síochána continue to investigate this case. The investigation into the murder of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy continues to be a live investigation,” Detective Superintendent Shane Cummins said.
“We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1997 and now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us,” he said.
An Garda Síochána are again appealing to anyone who may be in a position to assist with progressing the following:
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact An Garda Síochána in Oranmore on 091 388 030 or their local garda station.
