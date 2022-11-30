Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Renewed appeal for information on 25th anniversary of murder of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy

Taxi driver Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was murdered on 30 November 1997 at the age of 47.

34 minutes ago 2,365 Views 0 Comments
Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information on the 25th anniversary of the murder of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy.

Costello O’Shaughnessy, originally from Corofin in Galway and a well-known taxi driver in the city, was murdered on 30 November 1997 at the age of 47. 

She began work at 8am on 30 November 1997 and worked throughout the day. She was driving a Silver Toyota Carina with a registration number 97-G-6663.

At 8pm, she informed her taxi base that she was taking a fare to Claregalway.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the taxi base attempted to contact Costello O’Shaughnessy but received no answer.

At 9pm, she was due to meet the owner of the taxi in Galway to handover the car and keys, however, she failed to meet as agreed. The last known contact with her was at 8pm.

At this stage Costello O’Shaughnessy’s colleagues grew concerned for her whereabouts and searched the city for her taxi. Just before midnight her taxi was discovered at Lydon house bakery on the Tuam Road in Galway where it became apparent that she may have been injured.

A search of the area commenced.

The following morning, 1 December 1997, the body of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was discovered at Tinkers Lane, Knockdoemore just off the N17. Eileen had been assaulted and murdered.

A murder investigation commenced.

“25 years on, An Garda Síochána continue to investigate this case. The investigation into the murder of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy continues to be a live investigation,” Detective Superintendent Shane Cummins said.

“We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1997 and now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us,” he said. 

An Garda Síochána are again appealing to anyone who may be in a position to assist with progressing the following:

  • At approximately 8.30pm on the N17 close to Tinkers Lane a woman with blonder hair was seen walking in the direction of Galway against oncoming traffic. She was at the hard shoulder and appeared in a distracted state. This woman has never been identified.
  • At 8.45pm a motorist observed Eileen’s taxi driving erratically on the N17 towards Galway city. As the cars approached Leaders shop the motorist overtook the taxi and saw a man with a beard driving it. The taxi turned left in Lydon house bakery. This man has never been identified.
  • At approximately 9pm a man was seen jumping down from a wall close to Lydon house bakery and walking in the direction of Galway. He was wearing a green jacket and carrying a small canvass bag. This man has never been identified.
  • Finally a small red car was seen at 2am at Tinkers Lane where Eileen’s body was found. The car had reversed up the laneway and had the parking lights on. The occupants of this car have never been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact An Garda Síochána in Oranmore on 091 388 030 or their local garda station. 

