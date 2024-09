GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information on the 25th anniversary of the murder of 17-year-old Raonaid Murray.

Over 4,500 witness statements have been taken by gardaí to date in relation to the investigation, but there is still no motive identified for Raonaid’s murder.

Raonaid worked at a clothes shop, then known as Sally West, in Dun Laoghaire Shopping Centre.

She left this shop at around 9pm on 3 September, 1999 and went with a friend to Scott’s Public House in Dun Laoghaire.

Raonaid had arranged to go to a nightclub later that night with a friend.

She left Scott’s Public House at around 11.20pm to go home and change before heading to the nightclub.



However, she never made it home that night.

Raonaid was last seen alive at around 11.20pm on Friday, 3 September 1999 when she was making her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre.

Her body was then found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary at 12.33am, on Saturday 4 September 1999, less than 500 yards from her home.

File image taken on 10 September, 1999 of flowers in Dun Laoghaire where Raonaid's body was discovered RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have any information which could assist in identifying a motive for Raonaid’s murder to make contact with them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who has any doubts about the truth of an alibi already provided.

A garda spokesperson said solving Raonaid’s murder is of the utmost priority for An Garda Síochána.

The spokesperson added: “With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.”

Detective Superintendent Brian O’Keeffe said that “by not coming forward with that information, you may be unknowingly shielding a killer”.

An Garda Síochána added that it will treat any interactions with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.



All information should be directed to the Incident Room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or 01 666 5012, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111



The Garda investigation team also thanked the public for the assistance provided in this ongoing investigation to date.