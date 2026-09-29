And if you've ever had to wait longer than you expected for a reply, so has Madonna... Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you think you're good at replying to messages?

Be honest, we won’t judge.
10.44am, 29 Sep 2026
2.5k
11

GETTING BACK TO every message you receive can be a tough task at times.

That appeared to be the case when Madonna tried to get in touch with Sabrina Carpenter, as she recalled at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

As the pair accepted an award for their song Bring Your Love, Madonna said it took a number of days to hear back about the collaboration.

“When five days passed and I still didn’t hear back from Sabrina, I DM’d her,” she said.

Carpenter laughed and replied that the original message was sent to her team and not directly to her. She added: “My team replies, just so everyone knows. They do respond, but I respond faster.”

There are plenty of factors that can influence how long it takes a person to reply to a message – the time it was sent, the platform you receive it on, the person who sent it or even just being busy.

So, we wanted to ask: Do you think you’re good at responding to messages?


Poll Results:

Yes – I usually don't take long to reply to people (889)
It depends on the person or situation (366)
No – I'm trying to change my ways (138)
No – and I don't plan to change (121)
Sometimes (105)

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