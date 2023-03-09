Man (50s) arrested after nearly €1.8 million in cash seized at Dublin Airport

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested following the seizure of nearly €1.8 million in cash at Dublin Airport.

The cash was discovered as a result of routine profiling when Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger who had disembarked a flight from London Gatwick.

The cash was in Euro, Sterling, and US dollars in varying denominations.

It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

The man arrested is a Taiwanese national.

Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Bryan Smyth at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.