Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 9 March 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Revenue
# Revenue
Man (50s) arrested after nearly €1.8 million in cash seized at Dublin Airport
It is suspected the cash is the proceeds of, or was intended to be used for, criminal activity.
4.1k
0
35 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested following the seizure of nearly €1.8 million in cash at Dublin Airport.

The cash was discovered as a result of routine profiling when Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger who had disembarked a flight from London Gatwick.

The cash was in Euro, Sterling, and US dollars in varying denominations.

It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

The man arrested is a Taiwanese national.

Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Bryan Smyth at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags