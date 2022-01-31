Revenue seizes 4.3 million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €3.2 million

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 4.3 million cigarettes at Rosslare Europort.

The consignment of illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Marine Blue’ and ‘Marine Green’, were discovered on Saturday when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Dutch registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

Advertisement

The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the illegal cigarettes.

A spokesperson for Revenue said the cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €3.2 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more that €2.5 million.

A Bulgarian man in his 40s was questioned as part of the operation. Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.