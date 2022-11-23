Tributes following death of well-known employment solicitor Richard Grogan

SOLICITOR RICHARD GROGAN, an employment law specialist, has died.

In a tweet this morning, the Law Society said it is “deeply saddened to learn of Council member Richard Grogan’s passing”.

“Richard was a tireless advocate, both in proceedings and in the public arena,” the Society said.

“We will miss his energy, humour, and deep commitment to the profession.”

Grogan became well-known among Irish social media users in recent years as he made regular TikTok videos giving advice to people about the legalities of their employment.

He commonly ended his videos with the phrase “that’s the law, and that’s a fact”.

With over 30 years experience, Grogan specialised in employment law.

At Richard Grogan & Associates, Grogan also provided mediation services, both in employment disputes as an alternative to Court proceedings or claims to the Workplace Relations Commission and workplace mediation.

He was educated at Blackrock College before studing Law at UCD where he obtained an Honours BCL. Grogan qualified as a solicitor in 1979 and later qualified as an Associate of the Taxation Institute of Ireland.

He was a founding member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners in Ireland and he was a member of the Employment Law Association of Ireland and the Dublin Solicitors Bar Association.