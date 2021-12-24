#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 24 December 2021
Advertisement

Ceremony held in Dún Laoghaire for 4 crew members who died at Christmas 200 years ago

The outdoor ceremony also honoured the lives of those who died on Irish coasts this year.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 24 Dec 2021, 3:41 PM
1 hour ago 4,057 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5640285
Image: RNLI
Image: RNLI

FOUR COAST GUARD crew members who died at Christmas time 200 years ago while on service have been remembered during a ceremony in south Co Dublin today. 

On 28 December 1821, a lifeboat was swamped while responding to a call and all 14 crew members on board were washed out of the lifeboat, with four people losing their lives: Hugh Byrne, Thomas Fitzsimons, John Archbold and Thomas Grimes. 

The crew members were remembered at an annual ceremony that is held at Dún Laoghaire every year to remember 15 lifeboat members who died on service 126 years ago.  

On Christmas Eve in 1895, the number two lifeboat was capsized in gale force winds while proceeding to the assistance of the SS Palme of Finland that had run aground off Blackrock. All 15 crew members onboard drowned.

The short service was held this afternoon at the end of Dún Laoghaire’s picturesque East Pier, and also commemorated all lives lost on Ireland’s coasts and inland waters in 2021.

Dún Laoghaire RNLI is one of the oldest in the world, dating back to 1803 and a lifeboat was based at nearby Sandycove as one of several local stations.

The RNLI traditionally hold this annual ceremony at the East Pier lighthouse as part of a long-standing custom to acknowledge the sacrifice of their colleagues in carrying out their duty.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Wreath bearers FV Today's ceremony at the East Pier. Source: RNLI

During the ceremony, wreaths were placed by the lifeboat crew at sea off the East Pier in memory of all lives lost at sea. A joint guard of honour provided by representatives from the Dún Laoghaire’s Coast Guard Unit and Civil Defence was also present.

Musician William Byrne performed ‘The Ballad of the Palme’, and RTÉ sports broadcaster Des Cahill read a newspaper account of the disaster, which was published at the time.

As the ceremony came to a close, the RNLI team was called out to rescue a dog that had fallen from the West Pier at Coal Harbour. After racing to the scene, they retrieved the dog from the water and reunited it with its owner.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie