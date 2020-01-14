Road closures from 10am in Dublin city tomorrow as 400 tractors set to converge for farming protest

A NUMBER OF roads in and around Dublin city centre are set to close tomorrow morning ahead of a planned protest by farmers.

In a statement this evening, An Garda Síochána said it was expecting a “large-scale protest” with around 400 tractors expected to converge on the city centre from early afternoon.

It follows similar protests by groups of farmers late last year, demanding action on the price of beef. One such protest near Kildare Street led to an angry, early-morning confrontation with protesters and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

The beef task force has reconvened since then but diverging views on the way forward remains an issue. The protests have also seen distribution centres for major retailers blockaded.

Gardaí said this evening that with the planned demonstration tomorrow, a number of roads would be closed from 10am in Dublin city. They are:

Kildare Street

Molesworth Street

St Stephen’s Green South

Merrion Square West/South/East

Merrion Street Upper

In addition, east bound traffic on Kevin Street will be diverted up New Bride Street. Additionally, St Stephen’s Green North and East will only remain open for public transport from 2pm.

Traffic delays are expected on the main routes into Dublin city centre – N2, N3, N4, N7 and N81 – from midday when tractors start arriving.

Gardaí added that bus corridors will not be impacted and commuters are urged to take public transport where possible.