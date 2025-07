ROAD CLOSURES AROUND Leinster House in Dublin city centre has caused heavy traffic around that part of the city.

The closures are due to an anti-immigration protest taking place outside the Dáil.

Merrion Street Upper, Kildare Street and Molesworth Street are all closed due to the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Merrion Row is closed between St Stephen’s Green and Merrion Street for emergency roadworks.

Passengers please be advised that the Green Line is operating with delays due to heavy traffic congestion on Dawson Street. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.@TFIupdates — Luas (@Luas) July 16, 2025

TFI has advised passengers that the Luas Green Line is operating with delays due to heavy traffic congestion on Dawson Street.

Dublin Bus has said that some of its services have been diverted due to the road closures, including routes 7b and 7d, 11, 37, 38 and 44. A full list of diversions can be found here.