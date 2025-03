AMERICAN ACTRESS ROSIE O’Donnell, who recently moved to Ireland following the election of US President Donald Trump, is among the guests on this week’s episode of the Late Late Show.

O’Donnell said in a recent interview that Trump’s election was the impetus for the move across the Atlantic.

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she told CNN. She had previously announced he move in a TikTok post.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically, and hard for me personally as well,” she said at the time.

Trump has for years publicly loathed O’Donnell and his animosity towards he reared its head once again during Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s recent visit to Washington.

Asked by a reporter why Ireland would accept O’Donnell, the Taoiseach seemed confused, as if he didn’t know who O’Donnell was.

Trump quickly interjected to ask Martin if he knew her, before saying, “You’re better off no knowing her”.

Also on the panel of guests for this Friday’s Late Late Show are singer Daniel O’Donnell, English actress and comedian Roisin Conaty, as well as jockeys Paul Townend and Rachel Blackmore.