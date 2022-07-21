Shamrock Rovers fan in Bulgarian jail as border guards didn't believe passport photo was him

AN IRISH FOOTBALL fan is currently stuck in a Bulgarian jail after border police didn’t believe his passport photo was him, fans have told The Journal.

Daniel Fulham had travelled with a group of hardcore Shamrock Rovers to watch the Hoops play a Champions’ League qualifier against Ludogorets in the Bulgarian city of Razgrad. Rovers lost the game 3-0.

The group flew into Romania and then got a bus from Bucharest to Razgrad – around 140km away.

Ray Whelan was one of the men on the bus over there.

Speaking to The Journal, Ray said there were no issues at all crossing into Bulgaria but it was the return journey that caused the hassle.

He said: “We were all a group going over. We had 20 of us or thereabouts going to the game from Bucharest so we got a minibus. We had to go through Romania into Bulgaria – getting into Bulgaria was no problem.

“We went to the match and then were getting the bus back across the border. The border guard got on and took everyone’s passports, which is sometimes what happens on trips like these.

“Then they called Dan off. We thought they just designated him as the fella they were going to give all the passports back to but then we realised there was an issue.”

It emerged that the Bulgarian border police didn’t believe Dan was the man in his own passport.

Advertisement

Ray explained that they were “pinning his ears back in front of him trying to distort his face to make him look like the photo in his passport”.

Ray said the bus was stopped for two hours and Dan was finally told he was to be arrested and detained as they believed he was not travelling on a legitimate passport.

At the time of writing, Daniel is still locked up in a Bulgarian prison.

Ray added: “The last we heard is that the Bulgarian prosecutor is still not believing it’s him despite the Irish authorities saying it’s a legitimate passport.”

Daniel’s mother, Noeleen Fulham, has also called on Simon Coveney to intervene.

Shamrock Rovers this morning released a statement on the matter.

A spokesman for the club said: “A Shamrock Rovers fan was held by Bulgarian border police when he was making the return journey to Bucharest with a group of other Hoops fans who had travelled to Razgard for the Champions league qualifier v Ludogorets on Tuesday night.

“Daniel Fulham is a long-standing club member and volunteer who has made many international journeys in his working and social life with the same passport as was presented to the border police.It is understood that the authorities questioned the validity of the photograph in matching Daniel’s identity.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising on the matter in which there is no doubt about the validity of the passport, and we hope to see the matter closed as quickly as possible for Daniel to return home.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is working with Bulgarian authorities.

A spokesperson said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of reports and is providing consular assistance. As with all cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”