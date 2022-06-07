Ryanair announce seven new routes as part of winter schedule

RYANAIR HAS ANNOUNCED seven new routes from Dublin Airport and Cork Airport as part of its “biggest ever” winter schedule.

The schedule features flights from Dublin Airport to Castellón, Genoa, Klagenfurt, Rome, Rovaniemi (Lapland) and Venice, while Cork Airport will see flights heading to Newcastle.

The launch of the new flights brings the budget airline’s total routes for winter 2022/23 to and from Ireland to 177.

The new flight routes will provide a boost to the airports as they increase passenger numbers following Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Ryanair has 90 bases and over 2,500 routes operating across 36 European countries.

The airline is currently growing its fleet of new B737 “Gamechanger” aircraft, which burn 16% less fuel and 40% produce less noise emissions while adding 4% more seats.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness said: “As Europe’s no.1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce our Winter ‘22/23 schedule for Ireland with 174 routes to popular destinations across Europe, including new routes to/from Rome, Venice and Newcastle.

“Although this schedule offers plenty of choice, demand is growing swiftly, so customers should book their Winter ‘22/23 getaways early to ensure the lowest possible fares,” he said.

The airline is currently facing criticism over its requirement for passengers travelling on South African passports to complete a test checking their general knowledge about the country.

The test, which contains questions about landmarks, well known political figures and which side of the road South Africans drive on, is only available in the language Afrikaans.

Passengers who refuse to complete the test or who fail to answer the questions correctly will be refused travel.

Shannon Airport

Meanwhile, Shannon Airport announced that it will begin a new twice weekly service to Paris from September.

The new direct service from Shannon to Paris Orly airport will operate on Mondays and Fridays beginning on 12 September.

The service will be operated by low-cost Spanish airline Vueling. The airline is part of the International Airlines Group, alongside Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Level.

The announcement has been hailed as a further boost to Shannon Airport’s pandemic recovery, which will now see the airport operate 27 services to the US, UK, and Europe.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine said: “We are delighted to welcome our new carrier Vueling, part of IAG, to Shannon Airport. This service is another major boost for inbound and outbound business and tourism interests in the region.

“We have been working closely with Vueling to deliver the service and are looking forward to seeing our passengers jet off to this globally renowned city, steeped in culture and history,” she said.

Carolyn Prowse, Vueling’s Chief Commercial, Strategy, Customer and Network officer, said: “We are very excited to see a progressive development of business this year and to keep expanding the airline’s offering across Europe.

“The new direct route between Shannon and Paris Orly airports reinforces Vueling’s interest in providing a more flexible and varied offer to travellers based in Ireland.”