'I will never rest until I get justice': Mother of Santina Cawley pleads with killer to come forward

Note: Some of the details in this report may be distressing to read.

THE MOTHER OF toddler Santina Cawley says she won’t rest until she gets justice for her two-year-old daughter’s death.

Santina died at Cork University Hospital on 5 July after being found with serious injuries at an apartment in Cork city. A murder investigation is underway.

Bridget O’Donoghue spoke with Virgin Media News about her child’s death and issued a plea for the killer to come forward.

“I want justice because I will never rest until I get justice, how could you rest? How could the baby rest?” she said.

Speaking about the last time she saw her daughter, Bridget said she was brought to a private room and told that Santina was dead. She broke down and rocked the toddler’s body.

She described how Santina’s legs were bruised, the back of her head was ‘dinged’ and said she “had cuts everywhere”.

“Her eyes were opened and her mouth was full of blood…

“What animal could do that to a two-year old baby?”

Santina’s funeral took place in Cork city last Friday. A GoFundMe page raised over €11,400 to help her family cover the costs of the funeral.

A woman was arrested in connection with the murder of Santina and released without charge on 9 July. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The interview will be shown on Virgin Media News at 5.30pm, 8pm and 10pm tonight.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate area or Boreenmanna Road areas between 1am and 5.30am on the morning of 5 July to contact them.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.