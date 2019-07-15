This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I will never rest until I get justice': Mother of Santina Cawley pleads with killer to come forward

Santina died after being found with serious injuries on 5 July.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 15 Jul 2019, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 14,510 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4725528
Bridget O'Donoghue, mother of murdered two-year-old girl Santina Cawley.
Image: Virgin Media News
Bridget O'Donoghue, mother of murdered two-year-old girl Santina Cawley.
Bridget O'Donoghue, mother of murdered two-year-old girl Santina Cawley.
Image: Virgin Media News

Note: Some of the details in this report may be distressing to read.

THE MOTHER OF toddler Santina Cawley says she won’t rest until she gets justice for her two-year-old daughter’s death.

Santina died at Cork University Hospital on 5 July after being found with serious injuries at an apartment in Cork city. A murder investigation is underway.

Bridget O’Donoghue spoke with Virgin Media News about her child’s death and issued a plea for the killer to come forward.

“I want justice because I will never rest until I get justice, how could you rest? How could the baby rest?” she said. 

Speaking about the last time she saw her daughter, Bridget said she was brought to a private room and told that Santina was dead. She broke down and rocked the toddler’s body. 

She described how Santina’s legs were bruised, the back of her head was ‘dinged’ and said she “had cuts everywhere”. 

“Her eyes were opened and her mouth was full of blood…

“What animal could do that to a two-year old baby?”

Santina’s funeral took place in Cork city last Friday. A GoFundMe page raised over €11,400 to help her family cover the costs of the funeral. 

A woman was arrested in connection with the murder of Santina and released without charge on 9 July. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

The interview will be shown on Virgin Media News at 5.30pm, 8pm and 10pm tonight. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate area or Boreenmanna Road areas between 1am and 5.30am on the morning of 5 July to contact them.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie