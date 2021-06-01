Post-mortem finds that Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck

A POST-MORTEM has found that Sarah Everard, who went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in March, died from compression of the neck.

A major police investigation was launched after Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing, and her body was found a week later in woodland in Kent.

The Metropolitan Police said today: “A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.

“Sarah’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder. A provisional date has been set for his trial in October.

Hundreds of women attended a vigil in Clapham Common in London to remember Everard after her body was found, but scuffles broke out as police surrounded a bandstand covered in flowers left in tribute.

But policing of the vigil was criticised, with Home Secretary Priti Patel seeking a full report on events.

With reporting by Emer Moreau