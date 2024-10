A SEARCH OPERATION for a missing man in the Wexford harbour area has resumed this morning, the Coast Guard has said.

“Search teams from Rosslare/Carnsore, the drone team and search team from Curracloe Coast Guard units alongside the Wexford RNLI inshore lifeboat are on scene to commence a search of the area,” the Coast Guard said in a statement this morning.

The young man was repoerted to have entered the water in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A search will also be conducted by the Garda water unit, with support from Slaney Search and Rescue, the Coast Guard said.

The resumtion of the search follows an extensive operation in the Wexford harbour area yesterday.