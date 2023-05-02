Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 2 May 2023 Dublin: 10°C
PA Seamus Coleman is helped onto a stretcher.
# Concern
Seamus Coleman stretchered off against Leicester with potentially serious injury
Coleman was stretchered off with what appeared to be a significant knee injury.
4.3k
2
Updated 2 hours ago

LAST UPDATE | 2 hours ago

SEAMUS COLEMAN WAS stretchered off during Everton’s Premier League game against Leicester last night with a potentially serious knee injury. 

Coleman was caught in a hefty challenge by Leicester’s Boubakary Soumaré, during which his foot appeared to get trapped in the turf as Soumaré barrelled through him. He instantly lay in a heap on the ground clutching his right knee, and a lengthy stoppage ensued before he was stretchered away. 

Coleman’s right leg was heavily strapped as he was led away, but he was able to applaud and then exhort the travelling support as he left. 

Everton trailed 2-1 at the point of his departure, but rallied to earn a 2-2 draw thanks to Alex Iwobi’s second-half goal. 

“Really unfortunate, we are waiting on news”, said manager Sean Dyche after the game. “It looks like a knee injury. It could be serious, we don’t know yet. I thought he was terrific so he was a real loss to us.” 

Written by Gavin Cooney

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     