Seamus Coleman stretchered off against Leicester with potentially serious injury

LAST UPDATE | 2 hours ago
SEAMUS COLEMAN WAS stretchered off during Everton’s Premier League game against Leicester last night with a potentially serious knee injury.
Coleman was caught in a hefty challenge by Leicester’s Boubakary Soumaré, during which his foot appeared to get trapped in the turf as Soumaré barrelled through him. He instantly lay in a heap on the ground clutching his right knee, and a lengthy stoppage ensued before he was stretchered away.
Coleman’s right leg was heavily strapped as he was led away, but he was able to applaud and then exhort the travelling support as he left.
Everton trailed 2-1 at the point of his departure, but rallied to earn a 2-2 draw thanks to Alex Iwobi’s second-half goal.
“Really unfortunate, we are waiting on news”, said manager Sean Dyche after the game. “It looks like a knee injury. It could be serious, we don’t know yet. I thought he was terrific so he was a real loss to us.”
Written by Gavin Cooney
