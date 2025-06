A MAN IN his 20s was airlifted to hospital after he fell from a cliff in Co Clare last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Lahinch shortly after 10.15pm. It is understood that the male tourist had fallen from a seven-metre-high cliff at a car park in the town.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation began to locate and recover the man. He was found by fire service personnel at the base of the cliff and badly injured.

Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 responded to the incident and a winchman was lowered to the man’s location. He was airlifted to Galway University Hospital shortly after midnight.

Cliff rescue operations were also ongoing in Howth, Dublin yesterday. RNLI crews were involved in multiple multi-agency responses throughout the day as swimmers and other members of the public came out to enjoy the sunny weather.

A lifeboat, a Howth coast guard unit and helicopter, Rescue 116, launched a rescue operation and located and provided assistance to two teenagers who had been stranded on a cliff.

While on scene, the lifeboat was diverted to a second emergency nearby after another teenager had fallen from cliffs at White Water Brook, a remote beach below cliffs on the eastern side of the peninsula.

The boy sustained multiple lacerations and suspected fractures. A second teenager had swum to assist him and was holding him steady on a rock when help arrived.

Both boys were rescued and sent to hospital.

These rescues come after one male teenager died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Meath yesterday. His body was located last night after he was first reported missing at 6pm.