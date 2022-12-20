Rescuers search for 30 missing sailors after naval vessel sinks off Thailand coast

RESCUERS ARE SCOURING the gulf of Thailand for dozens of sailors who went missing after their naval vessel sank on Sunday night.

75 sailors from the HTMS Sukhothai were hauled from the sea after the vessel went down on Sunday night in the gulf of Thailand, roughly 37 kilometres off the country’s southeastern coast.

Four vessels – the HTMS Kraburi, HTMS Angthong, HTMS Naresuan and HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej – two planes, and four helicopters have been scanning the turbulent waters for 30 missing sailors.

“I am hopeful we will find some survivors, because they have life vests,” said naval officer Narong Khumburi.

“But I imagine they must be exhausted.”

The navy had initially reported that 106 people were aboard the vessel, but revised that figure down to 105 today.

Efforts to find the missing crew have been focused on aerial searches, with the Royal Thai airforce assisting the operation, which has been affected by strong winds.

Today’s waves are still high, navy spokesperson Admiral Pogkrong Montradpalin said, noting the search area has grown and is focusing “on the area near shores, according to the currents and the wind”.

Naval commander Pichai Lorchusakul, speaking at the same pier, said that he remained confident.

“We have full hope,” he said.

Sahachart Limcharoenphakdee, a member of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, said they are working with naval personnel to care for those rescued from the waters.

“I am hopeful, and have trust for the navy rescue team, who are skilful,” he said.

Electrical fault

Last night, naval commander Pichai told reporters at the pier that they remained focused on finding survivors.

“Our main priority is searching (for) and rescuing as many as we can,” he said, adding it was the first time that the Thai navy had lost a ship this way.

The vessel – a corvette, the smallest type of military warship – is believed to have run into trouble after its electronics system was damaged, according to the navy.

“The ship’s operating systems stopped working, causing the ship to lose control,” a spokesperson said.

Parts of southern Thailand have been hit by storms and flooding in recent days.

A warning from the Thai meteorological office remained in place today, with strong winds causing rough conditions in the gulf of Thailand, and seafarers cautioned to be careful and small boats to stay ashore.

The HTMS Sukhothai was commissioned in 1987 and built in the United States by the now-defunct Tacoma Boatbuilding Company, according to the US Naval Institute.

© AFP 2022