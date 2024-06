POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have ended a security alert in Omagh after a firearm was found.

A number of homes and businesses were evacuated when the suspicious object was discovered earlier today.

It was located behind the Sinn Féin constituency office on James Street.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said earlier that the office was closed but that she hoped it would reopen by tomorrow.

Officers, along with Ammunition Technical Officers attended and the object has since been taken away for further forensic examination.

PSNI Chief Inspector McCullough said: “A number of homes and businesses in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area.

“Residents have now returned to their homes and all roads have re-opened.

“We would like to thank the local community for their understanding and patience as we conducted our investigations.”