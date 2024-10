THE UNITED NATIONS Peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said an Israeli “army bulldozer deliberately had demolished an observation tower and perimeter fence of a UN position”.

Yesterday’s incident is the latest in a series of attacks on UNIFIL infrastructure blamed on Israeli forces, with UNIFIL saying in a statement that “an IDF bulldozer deliberately demolished an observation tower and perimeter fence of a UN position in Marwahin”.

It continued: “Yet again, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.”

“Yet again, we note that breaching a UN position and damaging UN assets is a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701. It also endangers the safety and security of our peacekeepers in violation of international humanitarian law.”

“The IDF has repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line and has deliberately damaged UN positions. Despite the pressure being exerted on the mission and our troop-contributing countries, peacekeepers remain in all positions.”

We will continue to undertake our mandated tasks to monitor and report.

No Irish troops as part of the UNIFIL mission were involved in the incident, with the Irish Defence Forces saying yesterday that its peacekeepers remain well and accounted for.

The Irish Defence Forces said yesterday that Irish troops had facilitated the successful resupply of Polish manned outpost UNP 6-50 and Irish camp UNP 6-52.

Gaza

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza the Israeli military has has announced the death of a brigade commander in a blast, where Israeli forces have been engaged in a sweeping assault targeting Hamas.

Colonel Ahsan Daksa, commander of the 401st Brigade, was killed in the Jabalia area when an explosive struck him as he left his tank, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

Israeli forces launched a withering land and air assault in Jabalia and other parts of northern Gaza on 6 October, which the military says aims to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping.

The civil defence agency in the Hamas-run territory said that more than 400 people have been killed in the two-week assault, which was still underway on Sunday.

Last week, Israel killed Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s overall leader in Gaza.