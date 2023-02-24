Advertisement

Imago/PA Images Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic fighting with the pitch invader.
# Unpleasant
Sevilla goalkeeper attacked by pitch invader during Europa League tie
Marko Dmitrovic wrestled the pitch invader to the ground before stewards arrived to take the individual away.
Updated 29 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 29 minutes ago

SEVILLA GOALKEEPER MARKO Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan during his side’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

A supporter ran on the pitch in the closing stages of the play-off tie and appeared to punch the Serbian keeper.

Dmitrovic, who had a brief spell at Charlton earlier in his career, wrestled the pitch invader to the ground before stewards arrived to take the individual away.

The keeper finished the match as his side progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-0 second-leg defeat.

“He came and pushed me from behind,” Dmitrovic told reporters after the game, according to Sevilla’s website.

“He was probably angry about the result and a bit crazy already. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for security to arrive.

“It’s never nice to see this in football. It shouldn’t happen and from now on I hope these things are well punished.”

Press Association
