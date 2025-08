THE SPIN-OFF SERIES of Sex and the City that has aired three seasons so far will not be returning for a fourth.

The creator behind the spin-off, which is titled And Just Like That, confirmed today that the series has not been renewed for another season.

Its final episode will be the season three finale on 14 August.

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end,” showrunner Michael Patrick King wrote on social media.

Sex and the City, which followed the lives of best friends Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigated New York City in their 30s, ran from 1998 to 2004.

When development started over five years ago on a spin-off that was bringing back much of the original cast, fans were excited and a touch apprehensive about the direction the show would go in.

Reception to the series since its first season aired in 2021 has been mixed. It has averaged a 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – not the worst rating for a spin-off series, but certainly not the strongest.

Many fans have cringed at some of the new storylines and characters and pointed out errors or inconsistencies with the original show but say they still tune in to each new episode because its flaws are themselves a source of entertainment.

King said: “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That season three, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.

He said that along with lead actress and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker and executives at HBO, the network behind the show, “we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12″.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” he said.

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”