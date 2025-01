THE SHORTLIST FOR the 2024 RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year has been released.

It’s the 20th anniversary of the prize, which celebrates the best in Irish recorded music.

Ten songs are vying for the prize, including the online hit The Spark by Kabin Crew.

CMAT, Hozier, Fontaines D.C., and Picture This are also in the running.

The winning song will be announced by Tracy Clifford on 6 March on a special Song of the Year radio show on RTÉ 2FM.

Votes are limited to one per person per day, and only votes cast in the Republic of Ireland will be counted.

Votes can be cast here and voting closes at midnight on Sunday 16 February.

The ten shortlisted songs for the 20th annual Choice Music Prize – in alphabetical order – can be listened to below:

Chubby Cat – Quiet

Cian Ducrot – Here It is

CMAT – Aw, Shoot

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Hozier – Too Sweet

Jazzy – Make Up

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani

Kabin Crew – The Spark

Niamh Regan – Music

Picture This – Act of Innocence

Earlier this week, the shortlists for other prizes were announced, with CMAT, Fontaines D.C., Jazzy, Jordan Adetunj and KNEECAP shortlisted for Irish Artist of the Year 2024.

Meanwhile, Biig Piig, Jordan Adetunji, Kingfishr, KNEECAP, and Sprints were shortlisted for 2024 Irish Breakthrough Artist.

The nominations for Choice Music Prize Album of the Year were also released last week and the winners of the prize will get €10,000 and all shortlisted acts will receive a specially-commissioned award.

The winners of the Irish Album of the Year, Irish Artist of the Year and Irish Breakthrough Artist of the Year will all be announced at a live event from Vicar St on RTÉ 2FM in a special show from 7-11pm on Thursday 6 March.