Friday 31 January, 2020
Gardaí seize five handguns and one machine gun in targeted gangland search in west Dublin

No arrests have been made.

By Adam Daly Friday 31 Jan 2020, 4:20 PM
57 minutes ago 7,149 Views 11 Comments
84478825_10157771037423001_5530671293055107072_n Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have recovered six firearms following a search in west Dublin targeting gangland criminals.  

Detectives from Blanchardstown Garda Station carried out a search of a site on the L6065 on the Naas Road, Rathcoole this morning as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang.

Gardaí said that six firearms were recovered during the course of the search, concealed close to a service station. 

“Initial examination of the firearms indicates they are comprised of five handguns and one machine gun,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Gardaí say they have carried out a preliminary technical examination of the firearms but are awaiting further tests. 

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

