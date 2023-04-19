Gardaí investigating skeletal remains found on building site in north Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SKELETAL REMAINS HAVE been found on the site of a shopping centre in Dublin.
Gardaí said are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of skeletal remains at a building site in Clonshaugh, north of Darndale in Dublin 17, this morning.
However, it is understood the remains appear to be historic and are not believed to be related to any ongoing investigation.
Gardaí have sealed off the area to allow for a technical examination.
“The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation,” a garda spokesman said.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site