Wednesday 16 June 2021
Remains found in submerged car in Cork Harbour confirmed to be that of man missing since 2004

Barry Coughlan was last seen alive in Crosshaven on May 1, 2004.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 12:24 PM
A DNA TEST on skeletal remains found in a submerged car in County Cork have confirmed that they are of a man who has been missing since 2004. 

The confirmation comes just three weeks after the remains were found in a car at Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven.

The Garda Water Unit searched the area and winched the car from the water after they were alerted by a Cork missing person group who were searching with a sonar in the area.

Local gardaí immediately believed the car and remains to be those of Barry Coughlan, a man who was missing from Cork since 2004.

The car that was taken from the water was a red Toyota with the registration 98-C-18625 – this matched the registration of the vehicle Barry was driving. 

A forensic examination found human remains in the car and these were taken to Cork City Morgue, where they were examined. 

Gardaí confirmed this morning, having received results of DNA sampling by Forensic Science Ireland, that the remains of Barry Coughlan. 

Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, a voluntary group, had made the discovery on 26 May in Crosshaven. 

The group had purchased a side scan sonar from recent donations and were using the device in the area.

“As we were scanning by the Hugh Coveney pier, we identified a target of interest. We analysed the images and proceeded to send our dive team down to investigate further.

“A vehicle was located and it was later confirmed to be a Toyota Corolla linked to the long term missing persons case of Barry Coughlan from Crosshaven.

“Barry has long been in our thoughts and we have previously searched for Barry and his vehicle in the area.

“It is our sincerest hope that some closure for Barry’s family will be forthcoming and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” the group said. 

