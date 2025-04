THE SOCIAL DEMOCRATS are to bring a Bill before the Dáil that would remove guardianship rights of a child where a parent is convicted of the murder or manslaughter of the other parent.

The Soc Dems said the Bill is “strongly influenced by people who have been murdered by their partners and their family’s pursuit of justice and safety for their children, in particular Valerie French”.

As a result, the Bill, which would amend the Guardianship of Infants Act, is referred to as “Valerie’s Law” and the Soc Dems said it has worked closely with Valerie French’s brother on the Bill.

Mother-of-three Valerie French Kilroy was killed by her husband James Kilroy.

Her body was found at her home in Kilbree Lower, near Islandeady, Co Mayo on 14 June 2019 – she was 41 when she was murdered.

Valerie French’s family have called for a review of the law to stop people who kill their partners from having parental rights to their children.

Her brother, David French, said that Ireland should follow the lead of the UK, where people who have killed their partners are now unable to have parental rights to their surviving children.

Murderers in the UK have their parental rights suspended under what is called Jade’s Law.

The law creates an automatic suspension of parental responsibility while any mother or father is serving time for killing the person with whom they shared that responsibility.

Speaking to The Journal, the Soc Dem’s justice spokesperson Gary Gannon remarked that this is something party leader Holly Cairns had prioritised during the last Dáil term.

He said he was proud to present it at First Stage on her behalf.

Gannon added: “Holly and her team worked closely with Valerie French’s brother, David, to ensure that every element of this Bill met the high standard he expected – a standard that puts children’s safety and welfare first”.

Gannon noted that similar legislation was brought before Cabinet last week and is also ready to be brought before the Dáil.

The Programme for Government contains a commitment to examine proposals “to remove guardianship rights from those convicted of killing their partners or a parent of their child”.

“If that Bill meets the same standard, we will be happy to support it through the various stages,” said Gannon.

“But there is an urgency here. Children who have experienced a tragedy of such enormity should not be left in legal limbo – this is a straightforward, necessary reform and it must progress now.”

The Social Democrats Bill would see the introduction of an interim suspension of guardianship rights immediately on conviction, with “exceptions allowed for in certain cases of manslaughter where it would not be in the interests of justice to proceed”.

-With additional reporting from Jane Matthews