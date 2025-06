SOPHIE O’SULLIVAN BECAME the fifth Irish woman last night to win an NCAA title after claiming victory in the 1500m race in Oregon.

Competing in the Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, the 23-year-old took gold in a time of 4:07:94.

The final year student at the University of Washington emulates her mother Sonia, who took gold at 3000m in 1990 and 1991.

The other Irish female athletes that have won gold at this level are Rhasidat Adeleke (400m in 2023 and 4x100m relay in 2022 & 2023), Mary Cullen (5000m in 2006), and Valerie McGovern (5000m in 1989 & 1990).

O’Sullivan finished last night ahead of Margot Appleton, from University of Virginia, in second place in a time of 4:08.99.

O’Sullivan, who competed for Ireland in the Paris Olympics last year, reflected on her victory after the race.

“Being the person that wants to win the most and I think there’s bit of that like, maybe I really wanted to win the most, but I think also I was probably okay with it if I didn’t win, if it meant I gave my best. I was just confident I could do the best that I could and I was going to be okay with that.

“Pretty f**king happy. I just kind of really thought someone was going to close on me there, so I was probably a bit scared and just run as far as I could and then kind of finished, looked around, I was like actually that’s not too bad. I heard them say my name I was winning, soI kind of think there was at least some separation, but you kind of just never know.”

