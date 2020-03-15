This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish people in Spain who want to come home told to return by Thursday night

Spanish airports will remain open for a number of days to facilitate the exodus from the country.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 6:01 PM
49 minutes ago 16,827 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5047237
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

SIMON COVENEY HAS told Irish people who wish to return home from Spain to get on a flight before midnight on Thursday. 

The Tánaiste today held talks with his Spanish counterpart as well as the chief executives of Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Spanish airports will remain open for a number of days to facilitate the exodus from the country. 

Coveney said: “I understand the deep concern about returning home from mainland Spain or the Canary and Balearic Islands in the coming days. We have been working closely with our colleagues in the Spanish government and have an orderly plan in place with Ryanair and Aer Lingus supported by the Spanish government.

“My Spanish counterparts have assured me that Spanish airports remain open and the country is not bringing about a flight ban. They further assure me that Spanish airspace remains open for Irish airlines to bring citizens home.

I reaffirmed Ireland’s solidarity with Spain at this difficult time and thanked their frontline authorities for dealing with this unprecedented challenge.

The Tánaiste also held a conference call with senior management from Ryanair and Aer Lingus. 

He said: “Following my discussions with Ryanair and Aer Lingus I am calling on all Irish tourists who wish to return from Spain to do so by midnight this coming Thursday March 19th.

“Both airlines are allocating bigger planes to the routes in order to accommodate passengers and both airlines have waived booking and seat fees for anyone who wants to change a booking from a later flight to one in the coming days.”

