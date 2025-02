A SPANISH COURT has convicted former football chief Luis Rubiales of sexual assault over his forced kiss to player Jenni Hermoso.

He has been fined €10,800.

The court acquitted him and the three other accused in the case of the charge of coercion over the affair.

Prosecutors had sought a prison term of two-and-a-half years for Rubiales.

Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss, which followed Spain’s triumph at the women’s World Cup in Australia in 2023.

The global outcry over the kiss forced Rubiales to resign in disgrace and thrust a spotlight on the prevalence of sexism in sport.