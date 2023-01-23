Spotify to cut 6% percent of workforce, around 600 employees

SWEDISH MUSIC STREAMING giant Spotify has announced that it is cutting 6% of its roughly 10,000 employees, the latest among a slew of cost-cutting announcements by technology companies.

“In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth. And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about six percent across the company,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on Spotify’s official blog.

Elk noted the need for “speed” and “efficiency” and added that this resulted in a need to make a “difficult but necessary decision to reduce our number of employees”.

The Spotify CEO added: ”Over the last few months we’ve made a considerable effort to rein-in costs, but it simply hasn’t been enough.”

Last week, Google’s parent company Alphabet’s cut 12,000 employees and Microsoft also announced plans to lay off 10,000 staff.

There were other notable tech companies to cut stadd last year also, including Microsoft, Meta (which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp), Twitter, Stripe and Lyft.