THIS YEAR’S ST. Patrick’s Day parade in Birmingham has been postponed until further notice, the organisers have confirmed.

The parade, traditionally the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in England, was scheduled to take place on 16 March in Digbeth, a traditional Irish area of Birmingham city.

Organising group the Birmingham Irish Association said in a statement last week that the costs of a “safe and successful” parade were too great, and explained that the parade will now take place “in the near future”.

Maurice Malone, Chief Executive at Birmingham Irish Association and head of the organising team, said the decision had been taken “with a heavy heart”.

“Our primary goal has always been to deliver a safe, enjoyable, and memorable parade that celebrates the vibrant Irish community in Birmingham,” Malone said.

“However, safety is paramount, and as organisers, we are not prepared to compromise on this fundamental principle.

Advertisement

“Despite countless hours of planning and the unwavering dedication of our volunteers, partners, and supporters, the gap between what we can deliver with the resources and finances available and the requirements to host a safe and successful parade has proven too wide to bridge at this time.”

St Patrick's Day celebrations in Birmingham last year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Birmingham parade celebrated its first year back in 2024, after it was cancelled for four years in a row due to the COVID pandemic.

The parade in Birmingham began 1952, and was one of the first major celebrations of the holiday in England.

It has previously attracted up to 80,000 people, and organisers describe it as the third-biggest parade in the world after Dublin and New York.

Birmingham’s Irish community dates back centuries, and it is estimated that the city has the largest Irish population per capita in Britain.

“We are committed to keeping the celebration of the parade alive in our city and look forward to celebrating with you all in the near future,” Malone said.

“Together, we will keep the spirit of the Irish community alive in the City of Birmingham.”