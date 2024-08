CABINET WILL SIGN off on a €24 million redress scheme for the Stardust families.

The redress scheme, which has been agreed with the families, follows the Stardust inquest verdict of unlawful killing last April.

The jury in the inquests delivered verdicts of unlawful killing in the case of all 48 victims who died in the nightclub fire on 14 February 1981.

It also determined that the fire started in a hot press on the premises, and that it was caused by an electrical fault.

The inquests had begun in April 2023 and were the longest ever held in Ireland. The verdict was hailed as a breakthrough by family members and others who have fought for justice for those who died, were injured, and those who survived that night.

Taoiseach Simon Harris and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will today bring a memo to an incorporeal Cabinet meeting following the conclusion of discussions between the government and the representatives of the families.

The Cabinet will also note that the Taoiseach delivered a State apology on 23 April followed by individual letters of apology to the families from the Taoiseach, and that a Ceremony of Commemoration was held in the Garden of Remembrance on 23 June 2024.

In his apology the Taoiseach said the families had endured “a living nightmare” and that it is the State’s “eternal shame” that it took two generations for truth and justice to be achieved.

He said the families were forced to fight for decades to “obtain the vindication you won last Thursday when the inquest returned a verdict of unlawful killing in the case of your 48 family members”.