STATUS YELLOW RAIN and thunderstorm warnings are in effect for ten counties in the south and east of the country.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain and a moderate chance of thunderstorms, which could result in localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The Yellow thunderstorm warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford will remain in place until 6pm.

A separate thunderstorm warning will come into effect in Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow at 4pm and will remain in place until 8pm.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rain warning is in place in Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow until 4pm.

Advertisement

⚠️Thunderstorm warnings

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Valid until 18:00 today



Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Valid: from 16:00 to 18:00 14/06/2025



⚠️Rain warning for Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wicklow

Valid until 16:00 today



⚠️ https://t.co/3041XHiRrK pic.twitter.com/GmlHQA0Zgw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 14, 2025

In Northern Ireland, a Yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh and Down until 6pm.

Met Éireann said the rain will gradually clear to the northeast this evening, with bright spells and scattered heavy showers following the west, along with isolated thunderstorms.

Any remaining showers will die out tonight and it will become dry with clear spells, the forecaster said.

However, cloud will increase from the west overnight. There will be some light rain and drizzle moving in over Connacht, Munster and west Ulster, with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle spreading eastwards.

But brighter weather and a few showers will follow from the west for the afternoon and evening , with some sunny spells developing. Temperatures will reach highs of 14 to 19 degrees with light to moderate southwest to west winds.