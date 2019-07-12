'Still here': Arnold Schwarzenegger rebukes Trump over bizarre death claim

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER HAS hit back at US President Donald Trump who made a bizarre claim yesterday that the movie star had died.

According to US reporter Hunter Walker, Trump said at a ‘Social Media Summit’ at the White House that he’d seen the former governor of California die.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger … You know what? He died … I was there,” Trump reportedly said.

It’s believed Trump was referring to Schwarzenegger’s turn as host of The Celebrity Apprentice TV show and its viewing ratings under his watch.

Schwarzenegger – who served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011 – tweeted today in response that he was “still here” and asked Trump if he wanted “to compare tax returns”.

He then sent a follow-up tweet directed at Trump:

Instead of being distracted by television ratings, let’s fix our politics. The only way to drain the swamp is by letting the voters pick their politicians, instead of continuing to let the politicians pick their voters. #terminategerrymandering https://t.co/EVsSC34QSU — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 12, 2019

Schwarzenegger and Trump have feuded repeatdely in recent years. The Terminator star has become a vocal critic of Trump’s since 2016.

After Trump left The Apprentice, he declared himself unimpressed with Schwarzenegger’s hosting.

In a pair of early morning tweets in January 2017, he ripped into the actor, mocking the viewer figures for the season premiere this week – and calling himself a “ratings machine” by comparison.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star – and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary,” he tweeted.

Schwarzenegger was among the Republican figures who refused to back Trump’s inflammatory bid for the presidency – although he stopped short of endorsing the Democratic ticket of Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine.