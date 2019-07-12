This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 12 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Still here': Arnold Schwarzenegger rebukes Trump over bizarre death claim

Trump reportedly said yesterday that he’d seen the former governor of California die.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 12 Jul 2019, 4:50 PM
15 minutes ago 2,856 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4722369
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER HAS hit back at US President Donald Trump who made a bizarre claim yesterday that the movie star had died.

According to US reporter Hunter Walker, Trump said at a ‘Social Media Summit’ at the White House that he’d seen the former governor of California die.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger … You know what? He died … I was there,” Trump reportedly said. 

It’s believed Trump was referring to Schwarzenegger’s turn as host of The Celebrity Apprentice TV show and its viewing ratings under his watch. 

Schwarzenegger – who served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011 – tweeted today in response that he was “still here” and asked Trump if he wanted “to compare tax returns”. 

He then sent a follow-up tweet directed at Trump:

Schwarzenegger and Trump have feuded repeatdely in recent years. The Terminator star has become a vocal critic of Trump’s since 2016. 

After Trump left The Apprentice, he declared himself unimpressed with Schwarzenegger’s hosting. 

In a pair of early morning tweets in January 2017, he ripped into the actor, mocking the viewer figures for the season premiere this week – and calling himself a “ratings machine” by comparison.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star – and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary,” he tweeted.

Schwarzenegger was among the Republican figures who refused to back Trump’s inflammatory bid for the presidency – although he stopped short of endorsing the Democratic ticket of Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie