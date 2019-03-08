Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge

A MAN HAS been released without charge after being arrested in relation to a number of incidents which took place on a farm in Co Roscommon in December.

The 50-year-old man was arrested yesterday and detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man is the sixth person arrested as part of the investigation into the incidents which took place at a farm in Falsk, Strokestown, on 16 December 2018.

The events in December followed the repossession of a property by private security personnel days earlier.

There were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and among a group of people who were present to support them.

During a subsequent incident at the property, eight people were injured, three of whom required hospital treatment, while vehicles were set on fire and a dog that was seriously injured had to be put down.

The eviction led to a number of protests and the issue was raised in the Dáil. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

