IT’S SET TO be a sunny bank holiday weekend, with temperatures reaching as high as 21 degrees Celsius in the east.

Met Éireann has forecast a mostly dry Friday, with sunshine and some clouds in northern counties.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees are expected, accompanied by a light northerly breeze.

It will stay dry throughout the night and largely clear, with light winds and lowest temperatures of between 5 and 9 degrees.

Long sunny spells are expected on Saturday, with scattered clouds above Ulster at times.

There will also be light winds and highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest across Munster and south Leinster.

High pressure will carry into Sunday, where more sunny and dry weather is expected.

Temperatures look set to reach around 17 to 21 degrees, according to the national forecaster.